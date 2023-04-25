PM Gives Shout Out To Little Girl's "Exceptional Talent And Creativity"

Quote-tweeting the video, PM Modi said, “This video can bring a smile to everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee.”

The clip opens to the girl listening to the lines of the poem Pallavagala Pallaviyali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given shout-out to a little girl for her “exceptional talent and creativity.” PM Modi has quote-tweeted a video in which the little one is seen playing a synthesiser. 

The clip opens to the girl listening to the lines of the poem Pallavagala Pallaviyali and playing it on the instrument. Quote-tweeting the video, PM Modi said, “This video can bring a smile to everyone's face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee.”

Pallavagala Pallaviyali is written by renowned Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swamy. Replying to all the queries coming his way, the person, who originally posted the video, tweeted, “Many of you asked about the lyrics of this poem.It is here in Kannada. Written by famous Kannada Poet K.S.Narasimhaswamy.You can use Google translator to get decent translations.. Originally sung by Smt.Ratnamala Prakash in this video.”

People, on the social media platform, couldn't help but shower love on the adorable little girl. 

A person wrote, “Hayeee. She is soooooo adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, with a little trial and error and she comes up with the exact tune.”

Another added, “She is so innocent as well, her mother's voice is also equally mesmerising.”

Giving a shout-out to her mother, a user wrote, “She is phenomenal, kudos to her mom. You can't take your eyes off of such cuteness.”

“Superb, little Baby Girl!  Please get her the best training possible. She'll make it really big,” read a comment.

A few said that there is “something magical in South Indian culture.”

A user added, “Gorgeous angel with immense talent. Love her beautiful expressions and the magical voice behind the scenes.”

Some of them have declared that the girl is “talented and so beautiful”.

The video has clocked 385k views on the social media platform. 

