PM Modi Gets Samadhi Buddha Statue As Gift From Lankan President Sirisena

PM Modi received a replica of Samadhi Buddha Statue from "special friend" President Maithripala Sirisena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special gift, a replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue, from "special friend" Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena after the two leaders met in Colombo on Sunday.

"This replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete. The meditation pose is known as Dhyana Mudra," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"A special gift from a special friend. President @MaithripalaS presented PM @narendramodi the Samadhi Buddha Statue. This is considered to be one of the best sculptures in the Anuradhapura era. The original statue was sculptured between the 4th and 7th centuries AD, " the tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday for a day-long visit and met with President Sirisena and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's House. Sri Lankan President Sirisena was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Prime Minister Modi from rain.

PM Modi is the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter attacks in April. His visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the deadly Easter terror attacks in April.