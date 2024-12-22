PM Modi Gets Kuwait's Highest Honour 'The Order Of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit of Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' today. This was the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is the knighthood order of Kuwait.

It is awarded to heads of state, foreign sovereigns, and to members of foreign royal families as a sign of friendship.

It has been previously awarded to leaders such as Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush.

I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/fRuWIt34Cx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

PM Modi was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, was present during the ceremony.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

The Indian community in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of PM Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

On Saturday, he visited the Gulf Spic employees camp in Kuwait, where he spoke to Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.