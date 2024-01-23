'PM Modi Fulfilled Dream Of Balasaheb Thackeray': Eknath Shinde On Ram Temple

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray of the Ram Temple, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that those who opposed the Ram Temple do not have the right to take Ram Lalla's name.

"Jo Ram Ka nahin vo kisi kaam ka nahin (Those who are not for Ram are of no use). Those who opposed the Ram Temple do not have the right to take Ram Lalla's name. PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray and crores of devotees of Lord Ram...yesterday was a historic day," Maharashtra Chief Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

He further attacked former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that he betrayed the idea of Balasaheb Thackeray just for power.

"Due to the arrogance of Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra did not develop as it should have been. We left him and took this decision for the people of the state. We started all the projects that were closed. The state is getting support and it is developing. Before speaking, Uddhav Thackeray should think about why such a situation has arisen. Why are people leaving him today? He has betrayed the idea of Balasaheb Thackeray just for power," he added.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.

