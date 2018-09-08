PM Modi, Former Prime Minister Of Nepal Discuss Indo-Nepal Relations

The prime minister fondly recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his valuable contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations

All India | | Updated: September 08, 2018 20:25 IST
The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Saturday the contribution of former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Mr Prachanda, also the co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, called on PM Modi in Delhi.

"The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

It said the prime minister fondly recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his valuable contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations.

Recalling his two visits to Nepal this year, the prime minister said that India-Nepal relations have received a boost in momentum with frequent high-level interactions.

