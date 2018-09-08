PM Modi, Former Prime Minister Of Nepal Discuss Indo-Nepal Relations

The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Saturday the contribution of former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Mr Prachanda, also the co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, called on PM Modi in Delhi.

"The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

It said the prime minister fondly recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his valuable contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations.

Recalling his two visits to Nepal this year, the prime minister said that India-Nepal relations have received a boost in momentum with frequent high-level interactions.