Manmohan Singh Went On More Foreign Trips Than PM Modi, Says Amit Shah

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been to more foreign trips than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed today in a sharp rebuttal to Congress attacks on the subject. The Congress attacks on the matter, he said, were the result of envy.

"Everywhere Modi goes, thousands of people are present at the airports chanting 'Modi-Modi'. It gives a stomach ache to the Congress and they are saying why Modi is travelling so much," he said. The chant, he said, was an honor to the nation.

Then referring to last month's public meeting at Houston, in the US, Mr Shah said it proved that Narendra Modi was the "most popular Prime Minister in the world".

Then, drawing a contrast with PM Modi's predecessor Manmohan Singh, he said, "Manmohan Ji used to read out from a paper written and given to him by Madam. At times, Manmohan Ji read scripts for Russia in Malaysia and vice-versa".

On September 27, the World Tourism day, the Congress had tweeted a collage of photos showing the Prime Minister boarding or de-boarding aircraft. The accompanying caption read, "Happy World Tourism Day".

The frequent foreign tours of the Prime Minister have provided fodder for multiple opposition attacks on the BJP. The BJP, however, contends that his skillful diplomacy increases India's global stature and brings in a flood of investments.

In December, Union Minister VK Singh had told parliament that PM Modi visited over 55 nations in 48 foreign trips since taking over the top job in May 2014. This included multiple visits to some nations.

In the corresponding period, Foreign Direct Investments in India grew. The cumulative FDI inflows between 2014 and June 2018 stood at $ 136,077.75 million, compared to $ 81,843.71 million recorded cumulatively for the years between 2011 and 2014, the minister said.

