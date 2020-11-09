PM Modi Congratulates People Of Uttarakhand On State's Foundation Day

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day.

"Hearty congratulations to the residents of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day. Leading on the path of progress, this state which is full of natural wealth and natural beauty, continues to touch new heights of development," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik in a tweet said, "My warm wishes and greetings to the people of #Uttarakhand on the occasion of #UttarakhandFoundationDay. May the state continue to surge ahead on the path of development and growth in the years to come. My prayers for well-being of people of Uttarakhand."

On this day, in 2000, Uttarakhand was formed. 

