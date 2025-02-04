Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

PM Modi Congratulates New Belgium Leader Bart De Wever

Bart De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party succeeds Alexander De Croo, who had remained in office as a caretaker since the June elections last year.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Modi Congratulates New Belgium Leader Bart De Wever
PM Modi congratulated Bart De Wever on taking over as the new leader of Belgium.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Bart De Wever on taking over as the new leader of Belgium.

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead," PM Modi said on X.

De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party succeeds Alexander De Croo, who had remained in office as a caretaker since the June elections last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Belgium
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.