PM Modi Congratulates New Belgium Leader Bart De Wever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Bart De Wever on taking over as the new leader of Belgium.

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead," PM Modi said on X.

De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party succeeds Alexander De Croo, who had remained in office as a caretaker since the June elections last year.

