PM Modi Calls For Observing Annual 'Nadi Utsav' For Water Conservation

PM Modi said that the river festivals will help people understand the value of every drop of water.

Making a pitch for the rejuvenation of rivers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon people to observe 'Nadi Utsav' in urban cities once a year to spread awareness for water conservation.

"I will urge people in to observe 'Nadi Utsav (river festivals)' once a year, and a day may be fixed for it. It will help spread awareness among people regarding the proper utilisation of water," said PM Modi while addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of various developmental projects in Pune.

PM Modi in his address said that his government has undertaken various "green" initiatives to give a boost to sustainable development.

He said that his government focuses on providing green transport and promotion of electric vehicles, establishing integrated command and control centers with waste and sewage management plants.

"It is our government's effort that every city should have more and more green means of transport, and electric buses, cars, two-wheelers," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that every city should have a modern waste management system to strengthen the circular economy.

"We must focus on developing a sustainable environment that supports our vision of a circular economy, promotes 'Waste to Wealth' and encourages green development," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the development of modern infrastructure in any country is incumbent upon "speed and scale" of execution of the projects.

"The most important thing for the development of modern infrastructure in any country is speed and scale. But for decades, we had such systems that the completion of important projects used to take a long time. This sluggish attitude has been affecting the development of the country as well," he said.

"That is why our government has prepared the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan," he added.

Highlighting the work done under PM Gati Shakti, the Prime Minister said that the government is focusing on delivering speedy, and integrated developmental projects.

"The PM Gati Shakti masterplan will work with an integrated focus along with proper communication systems for stakeholders, ensuring timely completion of projects," he said.

The Prime Minister today laid the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects.

A rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

