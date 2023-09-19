New Details Of Women's Quota Bill, Called 'Agni Pareeksha For MPs' By PM

The Women's Reservation Bill, which will be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, has been described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "agni pareeksha", or trial by fire, for MPs. The PM said this during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, where the bill was cleared, senior government officials have told NDTV.

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The official said the bill is expected to have a provision for reserving one-third of the seats reserved for women for SCs and STs. This demand, for a quota within the quota, is what had prevented the bill from clearing Parliament despite being passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010.

The bill, the official said, is likely to be fully implemented by 2027, after the Census and delimitation exercises are complete.