PM Modi Brought 'Bad Luck': HD Kumaraswamy's Take On Moon Mission

HD Kumaraswamy claimed the PM Modi brought "bad luck" for scientists.

Karnataka's former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought "bad luck" when he stepped into the Bengaluru premises of the Indian Space Research Organisation, which was why the scientists lost contact with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander.

"PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan 2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Mysuru: PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists. pic.twitter.com/nYXOHxqnpE — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

PM Modi specially flew down to ISRO's space centre in Bengaluru on September 7 to watch the much-anticipated post-midnight Moon landing. The Lander, however, failed to perform a soft landing and subsequently the scientists lost contact with it.

The ISRO scientists have been trying to establish communication with the lander since after confirming its location on the lunar surface. ISRO chief K Sivan said that Chandrayaan 2's orbiter module has clicked a thermal image of the lander.

PM Modi lauded ISRO's efforts at coming close to achieving a historic feat.

In his nearly 30-minute long address to the scientists, PM Modi said "resilience and tenacity are central to India's ethos".

"In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall," he said.

"As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better," PM Modi added.

PM Modi hugged the ISRO chief outside the space centre after the speech. Reacting to the visuals of Mr Sivan breaking down when he was hugged by PM Modi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted: "That #ISRO Chief Sivan broke down into tears only shows how invested he was in success of the mission (sic)."

PM Modi's gesture has been lauded by several political leaders. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "This is the moment when a nation stands tall, India is with you"- PM @narendramodi ji said to boost the morale of the @isro scientists."

Chandrayaan 2, the first expedition by ISRO to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology, is India's third mission to a celestial body after Chandryaan 1 mission in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

While the contact with Vikram lander is lost, the orbiter can still take pictures of the moon and send it to the ISRO over the next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.