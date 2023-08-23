BRICS Summit Live Updates: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

BRICS Summit Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions.

On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Aug 23, 2023 14:04 (IST) PM Modi arrives at Sandton Convention Centre for BRICS Plenary Session, in Johannesburg

Aug 23, 2023 14:03 (IST) BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and held a bilateral meeting.

PM Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg later today.

The plenaries will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and received a ceremonial welcome at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora chanting 'Vande Mataram' and the members of the Indian community were waiting for PM Modi's arrival to welcome him with 'dhols' outside the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.



Aug 23, 2023 14:01 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hold a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.