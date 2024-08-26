PM Modi-Biden Phone Call Over Ukraine, Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

PM Modi and Biden also shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a phone call from US President Joe Biden and discussed his recent Ukraine visit and the situation in Bangladesh among other things.

While discussing Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.

PM Modi, during the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister, called for a diplomatic solution to more than two years of war with Russia.

"We were not neutral from day one, we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace," he told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

PM Modi and Biden also shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The Indian government has been sounding alarm over reports of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority immediately following Sheikh Hasina's overthrow.

Bangladesh's new interim government has already said it is committed to restore law and order and to protect all minorities.

PM Modi and Joe Biden also reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.