PM's Mega Roadshow In Bengaluru In Last Lap Of Karnataka Campaign

The roadshow is passing through parts of central Bengaluru, touching five Assembly segments.

A day after a massive three-hour roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again holding a shorter roadshow on a different route today. The PM's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, had said a mega eight-hour roadshow was planned earlier, but they decided to split it into two -- 26 km on Saturday and 10 km on Sunday -- keeping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

With just three days to go for the polls, the BJP's Assembly election campaign is in its last leg, and the party is going all-in to leverage the PM for the last push to retain power in what is expected to be a very closely contested election.

People gathered in huge numbers carrying musical instruments, including drums, to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who also held a nearly 26 km roadshow yesterday in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies. Supporters lined up on the sides of the road and showered flower petals on the PM, who was seen enthusiastically greeting the crowd.

The PM began the roadshow at 10 am from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and moved towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road. The roadshow will conclude at Trinity Circle by 11.30 am.

The roadshow that began with PM Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) will be passing through parts of central Bengaluru, touching five Assembly segments.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially-designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan.

The PM, yesterday, after his roadshow in the southern part of the city, said he would cherish the affection shown by the people of the city for his entire life.

"If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life," the PM had tweeted after the roadshow.

PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.