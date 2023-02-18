PM Modi Attends Department of Personnel and Training's "Chintan Shivir"

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed officials of the Department of Personnel and Training at a "chintan shivir" (brainstorming session).

The government has been organising such sessions as part of its efforts to improve synergy and overall governance focus.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Attended the Chintan Shivir organised by @DoPTGoI. Interacted with officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency in the department."

