PM Modi Attends Department of Personnel and Training's 'Chintan Shivir'

"Interacted with officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency," PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed officials of the Department of Personnel and Training at a "chintan shivir" (brainstorming session).

The government has been organising such sessions as part of its efforts to improve synergy and overall governance focus.

Attended the Chintan Shivir organised by @DoPTGoI. Interacted with officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency in the department. pic.twitter.com/OkHk68xNGq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2023

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Attended the Chintan Shivir organised by @DoPTGoI. Interacted with officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency in the department."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)