Huge Disinformation Campaign Over Citizenship Bill: PM Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing rallies in the northeast amid protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, said in Assam that there is no room for "intruders" in the state as well as the country. He said that his government is committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of the northeast.

Defending the Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last month, PM Modi said we must "understand the pain of people forced to flee their homes and leave behind all they own".

The Prime Minister promised that a high-powered committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will ensure successful implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The Clause 6, which is the soul of Assam Accord, has remained unimplemented for the last 35 years and his government will implement it in letter and spirit, PM Modi said.

Clause 6 of the accord suggests constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.