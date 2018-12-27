PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit Dharamshala As BJP Completes 1 Year In Himachal: LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress will observe December 27-the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh-as "Nikamma Diwas".

All India | | Updated: December 27, 2018
PM Modi will also address a public rally-Jan Aabhar Rally-in Dharamshala. (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for his visit to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to mark a year of the BJP government in the state. PM Modi will release a document in Dharamshala to highlight the achievements of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes by the BJP government. PM Modi will also address a public rally-Jan Aabhar Rally-in Dharamshala. BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders will also attend the rally.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress will observe December 27-the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh-as "Nikamma Diwas". The Congress would demand appropriate action against the BJP government by handing over documents of "scams" and "failures" of the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh along with the charge sheet of allegations on inefficient government to the Governor.

The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections last year.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of PM Modi's visit to Dharamshala:


Dec 27, 2018
11:51 (IST)
Facing the Opposition's allegation that it has ordered closure of schools in Dharamshala to ferry children to PM Modi's rally site today, the BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government withdrew its earlier order to shut down all educational institutions in the hill town on December 27.

The Kangra district administration had earlier ordered closure of all schools and other educational institutions in Dharamshala on December 27, saying it was to ensure that school children do not get stuck up in possible traffic snarls on the rally day.

In a fresh order, issued on Tuesday, Kangra district administration said all educational institutes under the Dharmshala education block, will stay open on Thursday.
Dec 27, 2018
11:33 (IST)
PM Modi on Wednesday tweeted that he was looking forward to being in "Devbhoomi" Himachal Pradesh for the BJP rally in Dharamshala.

Dec 27, 2018
11:31 (IST)
Visuals from Dharamshala where PM Modi will address a public rally today.
