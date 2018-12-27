PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit Dharamshala As BJP Completes 1 Year In Himachal: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will also address a public rally-Jan Aabhar Rally-in Dharamshala. (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for his visit to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to mark a year of the BJP government in the state. PM Modi will release a document in Dharamshala to highlight the achievements of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes by the BJP government. PM Modi will also address a public rally-Jan Aabhar Rally-in Dharamshala. BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders will also attend the rally.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress will observe December 27-the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh-as "Nikamma Diwas". The Congress would demand appropriate action against the BJP government by handing over documents of "scams" and "failures" of the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh along with the charge sheet of allegations on inefficient government to the Governor.

The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections last year.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of PM Modi's visit to Dharamshala: