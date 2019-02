PM Modi, Amit Shah Need To Be Defeated To Save Democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal extended support to Mamata Banerjee as she began a sit-in in Kolkata. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, saying they needed to be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls "to save democracy" in the country.

He said the "Modi-Shah duo was the biggest danger" facing the country and charged the two leaders with trying to "murder" democracy.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at Mr Kejriwal saying he should not talk about democracy because he has "robbed" it through his "falsehoods and conspiracies" in the city.

In a statement, Mr Kejriwal said: "The Modi government is bent on murdering democracy. Isn't it illegal and undemocratic that a team of 40 CBI officials enters the residence of a police commissioner?"

Mr Tiwari said leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Mr Kejriwal are "betraying" democracy by going against the directives of courts.

"The CBI went to West Bengal on directions of the Supreme Court. Leaders like Kejriwal are supporting Mamata Banerjee because they are scared of Modi who is dedicated to end corruption," he claimed.

The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of its bitter critics.

Mr Kejriwal talked to Ms Banerjee on Sunday over phone as the incident blew into a political slugfest and expressed solidarity with her while terming the action as "completely bizarre and anti-democratic".

"Just as Modiji tried to beseige the Commissioner of West Bengal yesterday, four years ago he snatched away the anti-corruption bureau from us by sending paramilitary forces," he charged.

He alleged the Prime Minister got 33 cases registered against him and police raided his residence and searched his bedroom on his instance.

"It is an attack on the federal structure of the country," he claimed.

The state governments are elected by the people and they have their constitutional rights, he said.

"If Modi ji misuses Central agencies to violate the rights of the state governments, the country will not survive," the New Delhi chief minister said.

The CBI team was physically prevented from entering the residence of Mr Kumar by Kolkata police personnel.