PM Modi Addresses Indian Community In Japan: Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 summit, addressed the Indian community in Kobe today amid "Modi Modi" chants.

PM Modi made the address at the iconic Hyogo House in Kobe hours after he met Japan's PM Shinzo Abe. The meeting between PM Modi and Shinzo Abe was "the first such meeting between these leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era," PM's Office tweeted. "Many aspects of India-Japan relations were discussed," it further said.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address to Indian community in Japan.

"Last time, I had a chance to interact with you and Japanese friends when Shinzo Abe was elected. Today, I am with you again after the world's largest democracy has instilled even more faith in this "pradhan sevak".

"There is no difference between your aspirations here (in Japan) and the Indians back home."

"India will be made stronger. Sabka saath sabka vikas aur usmein logon ne amrit milaya sabka vishwas. We are going ahead with this mantra."

"Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). This year also marks Bapu's 150th birth anniversary. We have heard his saying since childhood-- bura mat dekho, suno, kaho (Do not hear, see or speak evil).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.