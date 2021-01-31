Highlights: India's Vaccination Drive Turning Out To Be An Example For World, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing this year's first Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing this year's first Mann Ki Baat today. This is the 73rd episode of PM Modi's monthly radio programme.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ''vocal for local''. He had urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: :

Jan 31, 2021 11:08 (IST) "The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolor on January 26 in Delhi," said the PM



Jan 31, 2021 11:07 (IST) "This month, there has been very good news from the cricket pitch too. Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players is inspirational," said PM Modi.



Jan 31, 2021 11:07 (IST) "The nation honoured people doing extraordinary work; for their achievements and contribution to humanity," says PM on Padma Awards.



Jan 31, 2021 11:05 (IST) When I express Mann Ki Baat, it feels like I am present amongst you as a member of your family, says the Prime Minister.



Jan 31, 2021 11:04 (IST) "Today is the last day of January 2021. Like me, are you also thinking that 2021 had commenced just a few days ago? It just doesn't feel that the entire month of January has passed by. This is what is termed as the speed of time," said PM Modi

