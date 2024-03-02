2024 Lok Sabha Election, BJP First list: PM, 34 Ministers On BJP's 1st List Of 195 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

The list also includes 28 women and 47 leaders under the age of 50.

Hoping to get a massive first-mover advantage as it works towards its target of winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has announced a list of 195 candidates even before the poll dates have been notified. The list includes the party's heaviest hitters, PM Narendra Modi, who will be contesting from Varanasi for the third time, and Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be fielded again from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow and Smriti Irani will be fighting from Amethi, where she had pulled off a shock victory against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

As many as 34 ministers and two former chief ministers are on the list, which also includes 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community. Of the 195, 51 are from the all-important state of Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi.

For Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari and Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj are among the candidates.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had been elected from the Rajya Sabha earlier, will be contesting from Porbandar in Gujarat. Thiruvananthapuram is expected to see an interesting contest as another Rajya Sabha member and minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from the seat, which is held by the Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

Among other Union ministers, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a constituency the former Congress leader had held since 2002 until his loss to the BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in 2019. His fellow Rajya Sabha colleague Bhupender Yadav will be fielded from Alwar and Kiren Rijiju will contest from Arunachal West.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who wasn't made the Madhya Pradesh chief minister despite the BJP's stunning victory last year, seems to be headed for a national role as he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Vidisha.