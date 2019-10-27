'PM Made Our Diwali Memorable': Rajouri Soldiers After PM Modi's Visit

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third Diwali visit to soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali today with soldiers stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Addressing an audience of nearly 1,000 troops, the Prime Minister praised them for their courage and fortitude and, in what has been seen by many as a reference to the February airstrikes that targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps inside Pakistan territory, said the armed forces had enabled the government to take decisions that might otherwise be considered impossible.

This is the third time PM Modi has spent Diwali with troops in Jammu and Kashmir; it is the first since the centre's controversial decision to scrap special status under Article 370.

Accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who referenced Article 370 in a speech in Delhi on Saturday and described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) as a "terrorist-controlled country", the Prime Minister visited Rajouri only a few hours after the Pakistani Army targeted forward posts in the district.

"The valour of the Indian defence forces made it possible for the central government to take decisions which were hitherto considered impossible," PM Modi said.

Dressed in a combat jacket, he exchanged wishes and sweets with soldiers deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and spent nearly two hours at the Army base.

In a dramatic statement, the Prime Minister said that he, like many others, had travelled to be with his family - "brave jawans of the armed forces" - for Diwali.

During his visit the Prime Minister also visited the "Hall of Fame", which he called the "ParakramBhoomi, Prerna Bhoomi, Paavan Bhoomi (House of Courage, Inspiration and Wind)", and paid homage to soldiers who were killed fighting in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his government's efforts to ensure soldiers' welfare.

After his visit, the Prime Minister posted a series of tweets that said interacting with the soldiers had given him "great joy".

#Diwali is sweeter when celebrated with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/skO2SfcwJ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

"Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel."

In a video posted on his official account, the PM can be seen exchanging jokes with a group of soldiers while feeding them sweets from a box.

"We never thought of the PM visiting us and making our Diwali a memorable one... It was a big surprise and we are feeling proud after meeting him," one of the soldiers who met Prime Minister Modi told news agency PTI.

On his way back from Rajouri, PM Modi also interacted with personnel at the Pathankot Air Force Station.

On the way back from Rajouri, also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station. pic.twitter.com/AgHwUqE9Ee — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

With input from PTI

