'Lord Ram Never Turned Away From Duties': PM At Ayodhya Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the annual "Deepotsav" celebrations today in Ayodhya, from where he greeted the nation ahead of Diwali and traced the government's motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas (Development for all) to Lord Ram. This was the Prime Minister's first visit to Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony for the Ram temple in August 5, 2020. For the temple town, it was the sixth consecutive year of the Deepotsav celebration.

"Today, on Deepotsav, we have to repeat our resolve to learn from Lord Ram. Ram is called 'Maryada Purushottam'. Maryada teaches to have respect and also to give respect," he said.

"This time Diwali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of Independence. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', determination like Lord Ram will take country to new heights," he said.

It was Lord Ram, PM Modi said, who was the inspiration behind the renaming of the British era Rajpath in the heart of Delhi.

"Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind... From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally," he said.

Pointing out that the Ayodhya event is being "seen worldwide", he said the government is focussing on the development projects in the town, which that has been in the public eye since the beginning of the temple movement.

The Prime Minister attended the "aarti" on the banks of the River Saryu, after which the celebrations started. More than 15 lakh lamps are being lit by over 22,000 volunteers at Ram Ki Paidi by the banks of the Saryu. Some of the lamps have been placed at important intersections in the town.