PM Orders Audit Of Installation, Operation Of Ventilators Given By Centre

PM Modi today held a high-level meeting to review Covid situation in the country.

An immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators - provided by the central government to states - should be carried out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a high-level meeting today as he reviewed India's Covid situation.

"The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary," an official statement said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister further insisted: