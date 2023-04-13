Pledge To Boycott Muslims, Christians In Chhattisgarh After Communal Violence

A former BJP MP and a royal scion in Chhattisgarh were among those who took the pledge.

Right-wing organisations in Chhattisgarh have called for an "economic boycott" of Muslims and Christians following the communal violence in Bemetara district on April 8. The decision was taken during a protest event in Jagdalpur.

A former BJP MP and a royal scion in Chhattisgarh were among those who participated in the gathering that involved over 70-80 peopleA video from the event showed BJP leaders including ex-BJP MP from Bastar Dinesh Kashyap, royal scion Kamal Chandra Bhanjdeo and district president Roop Singh Mandavi along with activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad taking a pledge of economic boycott of Muslims and Christians in Jagdalpur near Aamaguda Chowk.

The leaders have asked Hindus to put up signboards outside their shops indicating that the shop belongs to Hindu owners.

The Chhattisgarh police have received several complaints regarding the pledge. The police, however, is yet to file a case.

The BJP has distanced itself from the event.

"The BJP is always determined and working for the development and service of all the society and classes in the country. Two days ago, on Monday, a call for dharna and bandh was given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to which BJP also gave its support. During the protest a pledge was taken by the concerned organization. The BJP does not support things like social discrimination," a statement released by the party said.

The pledge was taken following an incident of communal violence in central Chhattisgarh Bemetara district on April 8. A fight between two teenagers quickly flared up into a clash between members of two communities during which a 22-year-old man was killed. Three police personnel were also injured

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

The BJP and VHP have accused the Congress government of compromising the safety of Hindus in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, meanwhile, has hit back at the BJP of spreading hatred among the people.

"The communal violence is unfortunate. The BJP is trying to politicise the event," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.