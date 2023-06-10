"Please Keep Snatched Weapons Here": Manipur MLA's Drop Box For Peace

Susindro Meitei kept this box at his house for people to return looted weapons, no questions asked

A BJP legislature and cabinet minister from Manipur has come up with a unique idea by setting up of a drop box in his house to return weapons looted from the security forces.

Susindro Meitei came up with the idea and appealed to those who have looted weapons from the security forces.

A large poster at a covered shed outside the BJP leader's house says: "Please drop your snatched weapons here" - both in English and Meiteilon language.

Below it is a tag line saying, "Feel free to do so" - an indication that questions will not be asked on how the weapons came in their possession in the first place.

The minister's move has been appreciated by people.

Over 4,000 arms and around five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different forces deployed in Manipur since violence broke out in the state last month.

Sources said it has been assured anonymity of those who return their snatched weapons by keeping them in the drop box.