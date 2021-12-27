Rs 284 Crore Found In Raids On UP Businessman Piyush Jain, Counting Still On

Piyush Jain, arrested on Sunday, hails from Chuppatti in UP's Kannauj

Tax raids on Uttar Pradesh businessman Piyush Jain, who is part of the perfume industry, have so far recovered Rs 284 crore in cash and large quantities of gold and silver, sources told NDTV on Monday, in the latest update to a dramatic multi-agency op that began last week and is still going on.

GST (Goods and Services Tax) Intelligence unit sources said Rs 107 crore in cash, and documents for properties worth crores more, had been seized this morning from three houses in UP's Kannauj.

Authorities also recovered documents and deeds for properties worth crores.

Sources said Mr Jain, who hails from Kannuaj's Chuppatti locality, told GST officials he had collected the cash over years by selling ancestral gold to grow his business.

He could not, however, tell officials where and to whom he had sold the gold.

His sons are also being questioned.

Yesterday Piyush Jain was arrested by GST officials for tax evasion. He had run away on Day 1 of the raids (Thursday) and only returned after repeated phone calls, sources told news agency ANI.

Officials believe he was trying to buy time to come up with plausible explanations for the seized cash; he initially said the money "belongs to relatives" but no one has come forward, ANI reported.

At the time the count of recovered bank notes - from his homes in Kanpur and Kannauj and factory in Kannuaj - was already a staggering Rs 250 crore.

This included Rs 10 crore from his perfume factory in Kannauj.

"This is the biggest recovery in the history of the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs," CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri told ANI on Friday, when the recovered amount was (only) Rs 150 crore.

Mr Jain is the promoter of Odochem Industries, which supplies perfume compounds to Trimurti Fragrances - which makes the Shikhar brand of pan masala and other scented tobacco products.

GST Intelligence officials have said the raids against him were initiated based on evidence gathered from raids on Trimurti Fragrances and a road transporter accused of generating illegal income by dispatching goods with fake invoices and without e-way bills.

With input from ANI, PTI