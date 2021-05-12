World Must Share Vaccines With Those Who Need It Most: Piyush Goyal

Global solidarity is the need of the hour, Piyush Goyal said. (File)

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called on all nations to facilitate the export of COVID-19 related items to countries that urgently require these for saving lives and said they must also share vaccines liberally with those in dire need of it.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's Global Trade Outlook Session, he said India would soon be able to overcome the pandemic and emerge stronger, Global solidarity is the need of the hour, he said.

"He said that under the circumstances, speed is of the essence, as this will allow all to meet the objective of equitable, timely and affordable access for all to vaccines, therapeutics and other goods required to deal with COVID-19 pandemic," a note from his office said.

"He said that India had provided 67 million doses of Covid vaccine earlier, believing in the motto of 'Vasudhev Katumbakam' (the world is one family)," it added,

He assured that with enhanced manufacturing and supply of vaccines, India will be at the forefront in supporting the least developed countries and the developing nations in this hour of need.

He added that India has always followed global intellectual property or IP conventions and would continue to do so.

India is in deep crisis in the current wave of COVID-19 infections with around 3.5 lakh cases and 4,000 deaths being reported daily. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, medical staff is exhausted and oxygen and drugs are running short.

Many experts say the actual case tallies and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

Faced with a public backlash for its handling of the pandemic and a bungled vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top political leaders of his party have launched a drive to publicise the government's "positive" actions.

