Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Kerala For The 2nd Time

Pinarayi Vijayan, who guided the CPM-led Left Democratic Front to a historic second successive term in the April-May election - was on Thursday afternoon sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister.

Mr Vijayan was sworn-in in a brief ceremony that was conducted in accordance with protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic; the ceremony itself was only allowed after the Kerala High Court gave its permission Wednesday, citing similar events in Tamil Nadu and Bengal.

Moments after being sworn in Mr Vijayan tweeted: "Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people's alternative, and build a Nava Keralam!"

Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people's alternative, and build a Nava Keralam! pic.twitter.com/zMnm0VsJQa — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 20, 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan will head an all-new 20-member cabinet with no carry-over - apart from himself - from the previous government. 75 per cent are first-time ministers and 10 are first-time MLAs.

The sweeping changes - described by Mr Vijayan as a party decision - included the dropping of former Health Minister KK Shailaja, who received widespread praise for her handling of the Covid health crisis and whose exclusion raised eyebrows.

Of the 20 new ministers 12 are from the Chief Minister's CPM and four from the CPI.

The new team has three women - Dr R Bindu, Chinchu Rani and Veena George - one more than last time and a record number for any Kerala government.

The LDF bucked the trends to win the historic second consecutive term - Kerala normally alternates between Left and Congress-led governments - in the April-May election. The alliance won 99 of 140 seats in this election, with the Congress claiming 41 and the BJP failing to open its account.