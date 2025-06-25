Pics: Shubhanshu Shukla Family's Reaction After Axiom-4 Mission Lift Off

Group Captain Shukla is the second Indian astronaut travelling to space after four decades.
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by embarking on a space journey along with three others to the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space on Wednesday.
The family of Shubhanshu Shukla back home in Lucknow celebrated and shared an emotional hug as the Axiom-4 spacecraft headed to the International Space Station.
Group Captain Shukla is the second Indian astronaut travelling to space, four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made the cosmic journey as part of a Soviet mission in 1984.
