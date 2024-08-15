Pics: PM Modi Sports Rajasthani Leheriya Turban On Independence Day

PM Modi's headgear this time was a mix of orange, yellow and green colour with a long tail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wore a Rajasthani leheriya print turban as he addressed the nation during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort.

Delivering his 11th Independence Day speech, PM Modi sported a white kurta and churidar along with a light blue bandhgala jacket.

"Today, those who brave and courageous and hardworking are working to take the nation forward - Be it our soldiers, our farmers, our youth. I salute them all," PM Modi said in his speech.

The Prime Minister continued his tradition of wearing colourful turbans on Independence Day. PM Modi's headgear this time was a mix of orange, yellow and green colour with a long tail.

A traditional textile tie dye from Rajasthan, the leheriya design is inspired by the natural wave pattern found across the Thar Desert.

During his Independence speech last year, PM Modi sported a Rajasthani Bandhani print turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red. In 2022, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail.