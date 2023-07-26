Pics: PM Modi Performs Havan At ITPO Complex In Delhi

PM Modi performs 'havan' during inauguration of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a Havan and participated in the Puja ceremony prior to the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at the ITPO complex in Delhi this morning.

Here are some pictures from the Havan ceremony:

PM Modi taking part in the havan-puja ceremony in the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex to mark the inaugural of the IECC complex.

PM Modi dedicated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

The Prime Minister's vision of having world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.