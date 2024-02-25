Pics: PM Modi Dives Down To Submerged City Of Dwarka To Offer Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja at the ancient site of Dwarka. Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is now believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago.

Scuba diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists.

Today, visuals of PM Modi in scuba gear and descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at the site steeped in historical and spiritual significance went viral on social media.

To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.

PM Modi paid homage to the ancient city, making an offering of peacock feathers—a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna.

Sharing his experience, PM Modi wrote on X, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

The bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore, as per an official release.