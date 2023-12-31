Pics: Milind Soman At 'Friendship' Marathon Organised By India, Tanzania

India and Tanzania organised a marathon of 120 km

India and Tanzania organised a marathon of 120 km yesterday under 'India-Tanzania Friendship Run' initiative. The marathon was organised in Tanzania between Dar es Salaam city and the historic city of Bagamoyo. Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman participated in the run alog with over 4,000 people from Indian and Tanzanian communities.

The event was organised by Indian High Commission in Tanzania and Tanzania's Ministry of Culture, Sports & Arts. Pindi Chana, Tanzania's Minister of Legal & Constitutional Affairs, flagged off the marathon and appreciated the initiative for bringing the two countries together.

Binaya S Pradhan, Commissioner of India, said that the event was organised to internationalise the spirit of 'Fit India Movement'.

India and Tanzania share a history of people to people and trade relations and this year, the India-Tanzania ties was elevated to the status of a strategic partnership.

The first offshore campus of IIT Madras was also inaugurated in November in Zanzibar, demonstrating India's relationship with Tanzania and firm commitment to the Global South.

