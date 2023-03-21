Pics: Cops Suspect Amritpal Singh Changed Appearance, Share Many Looks

The many looks of Amritpal Singh released by Punjab police.

From hirsute to clean shaven, the Punjab Police today released the possible avatars or looks of fugitive Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani leader on the run for the last four days, and hoping that people could help spot him.

The cops released a set of seven pictures, where the 30-year-old radical preacher, who styles himself after the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was seen in various guises and turbans.

Today, in footage exclusively accessed by NDTV, Amritpal Singh is seen exiting a car and hightailing it along with his aides on bikes.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed the Punjab police and questioned how Amritpal Singh could give them the slip repeatedly.

"You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing. How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the High Court asked the Punjab government, calling it an intelligence failure.

Punjab launched a major search on Saturday for Amritpal Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters, armed with swords, knives and guns, raided a police station last month after one of the preacher's aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.

Several policemen were injured in the brazen daytime raid on the outskirts of Amritsar, heaping pressure on authorities to act.

According to official sources, Amritpal Singh has been maintaining close links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and some terrorist groups based abroad, news agency PTI reported.

The Khalistani leader is believed to be close to of UK-based Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda and he is believed to be a key factor behind his rise to prominence. He was allegedly building a "private militia" of youth from drug deaddiction centres, to be used for violent protests.