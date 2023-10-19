Pics: Broadway Ramlila With 3D Stage Design, Latest Tech An Epic Rendition

Lord Ram slays demon king Ravan in the war to bring back wife, Sita (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Ramlila, the ten-day spectacle based on Lord Rama's life, is still relevant in contemporary times. Be it Ramanand Sagar's televised Ramayana serial on TV or local Ramlilas, crowds have enjoyed watching the mythological story of Lord Rama.

Ramayana has evolved with time and has managed to capture the attention of the audience with finesse and technological advances. One such example is the Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila at Pitam Pura in West Delhi, which has become the "must-see" show over the last eight years.

Lord Ram handing over his slippers to Bharat, who agreed to rule Ayodhya in the absence of his elder brother while he served the exile term

"Broadway Ramlila" presents a new perspective with interesting character arcs of Ahilya, Kaykai, Hanuman, and Ravan which are portrayed on a bigger stage and grander sets.

Jatayu trying to rescue Sita as the demon king Ravana was abducting her

In a span of three hours, it captures the very essence of Lord Rama's life, from his birth to epic battles and the profound wisdom imparted by the narrative of the Ramayana based on the Valmiki and Tulsidas versions.

Narada Muni, the sage-divinity, who carries enlightening wisdom foretelling the future to demon king Ravana about his eventual killing in Broadway Ramlila

Like New York's Broadway shows, this production is using the latest technology and features new graphic designs.

Lakshmana looks at Lord Rama's dance in a rage on finding Sita abducted during the exile

It portrays the cutting-edge 3D stage design and a musical score featuring 18 original tracks performed by acclaimed artists such as Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh and more.

Lord Vishnu, the Preserver depicted in the Broadway Ramlila, informing the sages that he will take a rebirth to return to the earth to slay the demons

Directed by Shashidharan Nair, this show offers a captivating narrative voiced by the well-known Mukesh Khanna.

The monkey army of Lord Ram disturbing a demon king during prayers to attain immortality

A boatman named Kewat taking Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshmana across the Ganga for the 14-year-long exile term

With a cast of over 100 skilled actors and dancers, Broadway Ramlila stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Rama's timeless saga.

Lord Ram sitting beside brother Lakshmana who was injured in the war by a magical weapon by Indrajeet

Lord Hanuman in the court of Ravan