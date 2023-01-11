Pics: 14 Men On 3 Bikes - Stunt Lands Them In Trouble In UP

The incident was reported from Bareilly's Deorania PS area.

A stunt video on bikes by several men in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, 14 people can be see riding three bikes, with six on one and four each on two others.

The incident was reported from Bareilly's Deorania PS area. As soon as the video went viral, the police jumped into action and seized the bikes.

"Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken," senior Bareilly police officer Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said.

