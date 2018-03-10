All You Need To Know On Phulpur By-Elections: Dates, Significance, Candidates, Results The BJP had won 325 of the 403 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, wiping out the SP and BSP from the state's electoral map.

Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur constituency will go into polls tomorrow, in a contest that has turned around equations between two significant political parties in the state. The Samajwadi party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), once sworn enemies, have now banded together , for the first time in 25 years, to fight the BJP. The BJP had won 325 of the 403 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, wiping out both parties from the state's electoral map. The Phulpur constituency was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya , after he was elected to the state assembly and became Deputy Chief Minister.Here is all you need to know about the 2018 Phulpur by-elections:The Phulpur by-election is being held on Sunday, March 11.The Phulpur by-elections will be declared on Wednesday, March 14.The Phulpur parliamentary constituency consists of the segments of Phulpur, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Allahabad North, and Allahabad West.The BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya, who had earlier represented Phulpur from 2014, had vacated his seat after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.There are a total of 22 candidates fighting for the Phulpur by-election. Kaushalendra Singh Patel is fighting the by-election from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is fighting from SP and Manish Mishra is the Congress candidate.Phulpur has been represented in the past by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Phulpur seat has been held by the BSP as well. In 2014, the BJP won for the first time with Keshav Prasad Maurya, who went on to vacate the seat.