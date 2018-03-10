All You Need To Know On Phulpur By-Elections: Dates, Significance, Candidates, Results

Here is all you need to know about the 2018 Phulpur by-elections:
When is the Phulpur by-election being held?
The Phulpur by-election is being held on Sunday, March 11.
When will the Phulpur by-election results be announced?
The Phulpur by-elections will be declared on Wednesday, March 14.
What segments does the Phulpur constituency consist of?
The Phulpur parliamentary constituency consists of the segments of Phulpur, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Allahabad North, and Allahabad West.
Why are elections being held for Phulpur's Lok Sabha seat?
The BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya, who had earlier represented Phulpur from 2014, had vacated his seat after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
There are a total of 22 candidates fighting for the Phulpur by-election. Kaushalendra Singh Patel is fighting the by-election from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is fighting from SP and Manish Mishra is the Congress candidate.
Why does the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat hold significance?
Phulpur has been represented in the past by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Phulpur seat has been held by the BSP as well. In 2014, the BJP won for the first time with Keshav Prasad Maurya, who went on to vacate the seat.