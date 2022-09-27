Author Sudha Murthy's Photograph Has Divided Internet. Here Is Why

Sudha Murthy is known for her work as author, educator and philanthropist

A photo of Infosys chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murthy has sparked a massive debate on social media. In the photograph, Ms Murthy is seen bowing before a woman. Some social media users have identified her as a member of Mysore royal family.

While several social media users criticised the practice of bowing before royals in this day and age, others said it was just a gesture to show respect.

Posting the viral photograph, a user asked, “Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the Mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model. Is this still a tradition of greeting the members of the Royal family in India? Or was it more like an action out of reverence or respect?”

Many did not approve of the gesture shown by Ms Murthy.

Highlighting the philanthropist's illustrious work, a person said, “I have great respect for Mrs Sudha Murthy. Her books inspired many women to look up and move on. Her prostration to the royal is an emotional expression and she is more royal than the Mysore royal family.”

Another wrote, “Yes if it's her personal choice then no one can question. If someone who benefits from charity or other good work done by royal family does this then it's valid but a great achiever like Sudha Murthy doing this feels out of place.”

However, there were also some users who did not find the act problematic.

Some came out in support of Ms Murthy's gesture, citing respect for culture.

Besides being chairperson of Infosys, Sudha Murthy is known for her work as author, educator and philanthropist. Along with her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, she founded the Infosys Foundation, a non-profit arm of the company, in 1996. The foundation supports programmes in the areas of healthcare, rural development and education.