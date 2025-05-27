Philippines Is Now Visa-Free For Indian Passport Holders. See Details

The Philippines is the latest country to introduce visa-free entry for Indian nationals. The Philippines, known for its turquoise waters, white sand beaches and volcanic landscape, is increasingly becoming a sought-after travel destination among Indian tourists. And now, with more streamlined visa procedures, getting there has become much easier. According to the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, Indian visitors can now benefit from two types of short-term visa-free entry, each with distinct eligibility requirements.

According to the updated rules, two separate visa-free entry categories have been introduced for different groups of Indian travellers:

14-day visa-free entry

Indian citizens can stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days for tourism without applying for a visa. However, this category is strictly non-extendable and cannot be converted into another visa type.

Eligibility and key requirements

Any Indian citizen visiting the Philippines exclusively for tourism.

Passport valid for at least six months beyond the stay.

Proof of confirmed accommodation (such as hotel bookings).

Evidence of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay (for example, bank statements or employment certificates).

A confirmed return or onward ticket.

No negative immigration history in the Philippines.

Enhanced 30-day visa-free entry

This type of visa offers a more generous 30-day visa-free stay for Indian nationals who already hold valid visas or permanent residency permits from certain key countries, such as Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen states, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Key requirements

Proof of a valid visa or residence permit from countries collectively referred to as "AJACSSUK".

Passport valid for at least six months beyond the stay.

Confirmed return or onward ticket.

No derogatory record with Philippine immigration authorities.

Notably, Indian travellers who don't meet the visa-free eligibility can continue using the e-visa route. The 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa, available through the official e-visa portal, allows a 30-day single-entry stay.

The e-visa system requires applicants to register on evisa.gov.ph and provide the following documents: