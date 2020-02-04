Petition In Supreme Court Seeks Removal Of Shaheen Bagh Protestors

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has been closed since December 15 (File)

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a direction to the authorities to remove Shaheen Bagh protestors from agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15 last year, saying they are causing hardship to people by blocking arterial road connecting Delhi to Noida.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass, which have been closed since December 15 last year due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The petition filed in the top court has sought laying down of comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protests or agitations leading to obstruction of public place.

The plea, filed by former Delhi MLA Nand Kishore Garg, said the law enforcement machinery was being "held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters" who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

"It is disappointing that the state machinery is muted and silent spectator at hooliganism and vandalism of the protesters who are threatening the existential efficacy of the democracy and the rule of law and had already taken the law and order situation in their own hand," said the plea, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi.