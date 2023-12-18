MK Stalin Launches New Scheme To Resolve People's Grievances In 30 Days

The camps will be held in two phases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the 'Makkaludan Muthalvar', a new initiative aiming to bring state government services closer to people.

The main purpose of this scheme is to ensure government services are accessible to the people, expedite speedy disposal by reducing procedural delays, and cut down the volume of documents to be submitted, he said. All the petitions received at the camps will be scrutinised, and appropriate action will be taken based on merit, he said at the launch.

"The people's grievances will be resolved in 30 days and the scheme will be implemented under my direct supervision," the Chief Minister said. The scheme would devote special attention to redressing the grievances of the differently-abled and the aged, he added.

The camps will be held in two phases. It has been planned to conduct 1,745 camps in corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats in all the districts in the first phase, excluding Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts, which were affected by cyclone Michaung.

Thirteen key government departments will register the people's grievances at the camps and the petitions received will be uploaded on Makkaludan Muthalvar's website. Mr Stalin laid the foundation stone for Semmozhi Poonga, a botanical garden, in the city, on the occasion.

