'People Will Get Rid Of Corrupt Government ': Anurag Thakur In Rajasthan

Lotus will bloom again in Rajasthan, Anurag Thakur said (File)

A day ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form its government in the poll-bound state and said that the people will get rid of the corrupt government.

The Union Minister, who is on a visit to his home state, Himachal Pradesh, told reporters that the Lotus (BJP's election symbol) will bloom in Rajasthan.

"Voting is going to take place in Rajasthan tomorrow, and I have full faith that the state will get rid of a government that is corrupt, discriminates against the youth, and makes false promises. Lotus will bloom again there," Mr Thakur said.

He said that similarly, there is a wave of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where polling was held earlier this month.

Speaking on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the Union Minister said, "In 2014, it was after thirty years that a government was formed with a full majority. In 2019 (elections), the 2014 record was broken. In 2024 we are prepared to break the 2019 record and again BJP will form the government."

On Thursday, the high-voltage election campaign wrapped up in Rajasthan.

Under the Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023, voting will be held on November 25 in the 199 assembly constituencies of the state. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Ashok Gehlot assumed the Chief Minister's position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)