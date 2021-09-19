Uttarakhand People Forced To Migrate Due To Lack Of Employment: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said the youth of Uttarakhand should get employment in the state itself.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed youths of Uttarakhand are forced to migrate due to lack of employment opportunities in the state.

He also said he will be talking to them during his visit to the state on Sunday.

Mr Kejriwal said the youth of Uttarakhand should get employment in the state itself.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. The youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate due to lack of employment opportunities. The youth of Uttarakhand should get employment in Uttarakhand itself. It can happen, it is possible. If there is a government with clear intentions. Tomorrow I will talk to the youth of Uttarakhand," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Assembly polls are due in Uttarakhand next year and the AAP has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues.