People Of Kashmir With Centre On Article 370 Abrogation: BJP MP Hema Malini

"We all can visit Kashmir now, it is so peaceful and beautiful," said Hema Malini. (File)

A day after the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, upheld the central government's move to revoke Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are with the Centre on this decision.

"Now, the people of Kashmir will be able to experience what freedom is. They are with the government on this decision. We all can visit Kashmir now, it is so peaceful and beautiful. We have shot so many films there; it is peaceful and lovely," Hema Malini told ANI on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, while upholding the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, set a deadline of September next year for the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and hold elections there.

Hailing the Supreme Court ruling upholding the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the verdict strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', adding that Articles 370 and 35A deprived people in the erstwhile state of rights enjoyed by fellow citizens across the country.

"In very basic words, Articles 370 and 35 (A) were like major obstacles. It seemed like an unbreakable wall and the sufferers were the poor and downtrodden. Articles 370 and 35(A) ensured that the people of Jammu and Kashmir never got the rights and development that the rest of their fellow Indians got. Due to these articles, a distance was created between people belonging to the same nation," PM Modi said.

However, the Congress on Monday said they disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement endorsing the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

"We respectfully disagree with the judgement on the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated," senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)