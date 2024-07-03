People Died Due To Chest Injuries, Suffocation In UP Stampede, Show Autopsies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a judicial probe.

Blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity due to chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries were the causes of death of the Hathras stampede victims whose bodies were brought to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Twenty-one bodies were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital here after the stampede at a religious congregation in Pulrai village claimed 121 lives.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Srivastava said according to post-mortem reports, people died due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia and rib injuries.

He said 21 bodies of people from Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj and Aligarh, etc., were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital and a team of doctors conducted autopsies.

Family members of the victims started gathering at the post-mortem house on Tuesday night as the bodies began arriving there. The bodies were handed over to the victims' family after post-mortem examination.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.

Police have lodged an FIR against the organisers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

