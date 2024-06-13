Pema Khandu Sworn In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Pema Khandu today took oath as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for the third time, weeks after the BJP swept the Assembly polls. Eleven members of his cabinet were also sworn in.

Arunachal Pradesh governor KT Parnaik administered the oath to Mr Khandu and the other ministers at a ceremony in Itanagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present.

Chowna Mein will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the new Arunachal cabinet. The other members are Biyuram Wagha, Nyato Dukam, Ganriel Denwang Wangsu, Wanki Lowang, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, Balo Raja, Kento Jini and Ojing Tasing.

The BJP won 46 out of the 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly in the state polls held alongside the general election.

Forty-four-year Khandu, a former Congress leader, started in first stint as Chief Minister in 2016 when he replaced Nabam Tuki. Later that year, 43 MLAs led by him switched from the Congress to BJP ally, People's Party of Arunachal. This was followed by dramatic developments when the PPA leadership suspended Mr Khandu. The Chief Minister then proved his majority in the Assembly after 33 PPA lawmakers joined the BJP.

In the Assembly polls in 2019, he led the BJP to a landslide win and repeated the feat in this year's election.

"I bow in gratitude to the great people of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued trust in the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji and sincere efforts of Team Arunachal in taking care of the well-being of every section of society," Mr Khandu posted on X after results of the state polls were declared on June 3.

"Your overwhelming support to BJP4Arunachal is in sync with our collective commitment and endeavours to take the state to the zenith of inclusive development. It's our firm resolve not to let the process of building a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh derailed under any circumstances," he added.