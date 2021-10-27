Pegasus Snooping Row: Supreme Court's Top Quotes While Delivering Verdict

"We have never refrained from protecting people from their fundamental rights being abused. Right to privacy need to be discussed." "Privacy is not just for journalists and politicians but also about rights of individuals. All decisions should be under Constitutional process." Agencies use surveillance to fight terror. A need may arise to intrude privacy. But consideration for use of technology must follow Constitutional Process." "We issued notice to government. We gave ample opportunity to the government to give details of all action taken by it." Petitions were based only on news reports and we usually dismiss such petitions but more arguments were brought forward from the petitioners.

Disclaimer: The NSO group, which owns Pegasus, admits this is spyware and is used to hack phones, but says it does business only with governments and government agencies. The Israeli company says it does not corroborate the list of potential targets reported by media companies around the world. The Indian government has said there is "no substance" to the reports of Pegasus being used by it against opposition leaders, journalists and others. NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the list of those who were supposedly targeted.

