1,461 Died In Delhi Accidents Last Year, Pedestrians, Bikers Most At Risk

1,461 road accident deaths were reported in Delhi.

Over 1.2 million die every year in road crash incidents and between 20 and 50 million people suffer injuries globally in road accidents that even incur disability, according to the World Health Organization. More than half of the victims in road traffic incidents are pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, making them part of the Vulnerable Road User group.

The Delhi Traffic Police released a crash report, analysing data to understand the vulnerable road users in the national capital, the factors responsible for deaths and injuries and measures that can be taken to make the city's roads safe and secure.

Vulnerable road users (VRU) are more at risk because they do not have the protective covering that can minimize the effects of road crashes, as opposed to the surface provided by cars and heavy vehicles.

Vulnerable Road Users

Comparing the data from 2021 and 2022, 1,461 road accident deaths were reported in Delhi and 5,201 were injured. In 2021, 1,239 people died and 4,273 were injured.

The numbers, when studied in isolation, don't reflect the worrying situation for VRU in Delhi. Forty-three per cent of victims were pedestrians of the total victims killed, while motorcyclists accounted for 38 per cent. These two groups make up 78 per cent of the injured and 81 per cent of the killed victims and are categorized as vulnerable road users.

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable victims in fatal road crashes and continue to suffer the highest in preventable road crashes. In 2022, 629 pedestrians died, and 1,777 were injured, compared to 504 pedestrians' deaths and 1,536 injuries in 2021.

Motorcyclists are the next most vulnerable category of victims, accounting for 552 (37.78 per cent) of all fatal road crashes in Delhi and 2,263 (43.49 per cent) injured victims in 2022. The data suggests that two-wheeler riders were the victims in one of every three deaths or injuries. One crucial fact that can be noted is that the share of two-wheelers as victims (fatalities and injuries) is gradually increasing from 2020.

Over the years, the share of deaths of car occupants out of total fatalities has remained between 2 per cent and 4 per cent. Safe vehicles play a critical role in averting crashes and reducing the likelihood of serious injury.

Demographic Classification

Men accounted for 92 per cent of the road crash death victims, whereas 86 per cent of males were involved in road injuries in 2022 for the age group of 18 years and above. Males accounted for 74 per cent of road crash injuries and females for 26 per cent of injuries below the age of 18.

Most deaths occurred among men and women aged 40 years and above. The high number of deaths indicates that older individuals may be more vulnerable to the consequences of road accidents, emphasizing the need for targeted safety measures for this age group.

Vulnerable Roads

Among the roads in Delhi, the top 10 fatal crash-prone roads in 2022 are Ring Road with 119 deaths, Outer Ring Road with 102, and GT Karnal Road with 65.

According to the report, two-wheeler riders face increased vulnerability in proximity to identified blackspots and along the outer ring road and ring road of Delhi. These locations include Mukarba Chowk. Meanwhile, pedestrians are most exposed to risks at points such as Britania Chowk, the vicinity of GB Pant Hospital, Peeragarhi, and Madipur metro stations.

Conclusion

Lack of proper pedestrian crossings, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), subways, encroachment, poorly maintained footpaths, and disregard for road safety rules. Two-wheeler riders rank as the second-highest group of victims in road crashes after pedestrians. They are particularly vulnerable to severe injuries and fatalities due to environmental exposure and lack of metal protection like cars.