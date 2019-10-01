'Peace In J&K Since 200-250 People In Preventive Detention': Ram Madhav

Only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan is the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that when government ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, around 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in the state. However, now only 200-250 are in detention.

"Today in Jammu and Kashmir only 200-250 people are under preventive detention in view of the law and order situation. They have been kept under preventive detention respectfully, some in five-star guest houses, some in five-star hotels," Mr Madhav said during an event on Monday.

"I would also like to say that 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir since two months. You can understand what do the people of Kashmir want and what these 200-250 people want," he added.

Mr Madhav further said that in 1994, a "unanimous decision was taken that the only point to be discussed with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India. The only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan with respect to Kashmir is the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

